Man loses ₹94 lakh to woman on social media
A 35-year-old doctor was tricked out of ₹94 lakh by cybercriminals who pretended to be a woman named Somya Awasthi on social media.
The scam started in February 2025, with the fraudster claiming to be an MBBS student and building a fake online relationship.
By May, things took a darker turn as the scammer threatened to leak private images unless paid off.
Doctor took loans to pay off scammer
Fearing exposure after threats to send intimate clips to his workplace and medical association, the doctor ended up taking big loans just to meet the scammer's demands.
It all started unraveling when he noticed bank transfers going to someone named Jasmeen Kaur instead of "Somya."
Realizing he'd been deceived, he reported it to cyber police.
An FIR has been filed, and investigators are now following technical leads to catch those behind the scam.