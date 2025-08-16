Man loses ₹94 lakh to woman on social media

Doctor took loans to pay off scammer

Fearing exposure after threats to send intimate clips to his workplace and medical association, the doctor ended up taking big loans just to meet the scammer's demands.

It all started unraveling when he noticed bank transfers going to someone named Jasmeen Kaur instead of "Somya."

Realizing he'd been deceived, he reported it to cyber police.

An FIR has been filed, and investigators are now following technical leads to catch those behind the scam.