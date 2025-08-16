Bengaluru's Namma Metro to reach Tumakuru: What it means

Line will cut down the current 2-hour road trip

This isn't just about tracks and trains—it's about slashing the current two-hour road trip, making commutes faster for everyone, including students and professionals.

The line will also connect major industrial hubs like Vasantha Narasapura, fueling job growth.

Ridership could jump from 2.8 lakh daily in 2032 to 5 lakh by 2061—so yes, it's built for the future.

With funding options including public-private partnerships or government support (costing around ₹18,670-20,650 crore), there are also plans for major real estate projects near stations that could shape how these neighborhoods grow.