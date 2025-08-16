Next Article
Delhi: 8 cops suspended for dereliction of duty during Janmashtami
Eight Delhi Police officers, including an inspector from Shahbad Dairy station, were suspended after they were found missing from their posts during Janmashtami celebrations near the ISKCON temple in Northwest Delhi.
Their absence was discovered by Commissioner SBK Singh during a recent inspection in August.
Departmental inquiry launched
A departmental inquiry was launched to check for further absentees.
Show-cause notices went out to senior officers responsible for the event, and these lapses will impact their annual appraisals.
Commissioner Singh, who just took charge this month, emphasized his commitment to strict accountability and reiterated his zero tolerance for corruption in the force.