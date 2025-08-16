'Bachpan ka dost': Fishermen save sailors in Palghar-Gujarat sea
On August 14, 2024, a fishing boat called Shri Sai collided with a cargo ship just three nautical miles from Palghar's coast.
Four sailors were thrown overboard but managed to climb back on.
Two nearby boats, Jai Sai Priya and Jai Sai Ram, responded to a distress call and quickly secured the damaged vessel.
The rescue operation
Despite heavy waves and strong winds, the crews of Jai Sai Priya and Jai Sai Ram jumped in to help, towing Shri Sai toward Murbe port through the night.
By the next afternoon, two more fishing boats joined in to make sure everyone got home safe.
Everyone made it back alive
With everyone pitching in, Shri Sai—almost breaking apart—was finally brought safely to Satpati-Murbe port.
Every sailor made it back alive, turning what could have been a major disaster into a story of quick thinking and community effort.