PM Modi personally monitoring rescue, relief work in J&K
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring rescue and relief work after a devastating cloudburst hit Chisoti village in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.
At least 53 people have lost their lives as of August 16, 2025, with many others injured.
Modi has been staying in close contact with local leaders to receive briefings on the situation.
Rescue operations are being carried out by the Army and other agencies but are slowed down by heavy debris and rough weather—Air Force helicopters can't fly in yet, so ground teams are delivering equipment for rescue operations.
The disaster struck unexpectedly during religious events, making things even harder for locals and pilgrims.
Relief teams are focusing on safe debris removal and helping patients recover at home as soon as possible.