Mumbai: Man, son assaulted over pigeon feeding in apartment complex
A disagreement over pigeon feeding in a Mira Road residential building took an ugly turn when a 69-year-old man and his son were assaulted after asking a neighbor to stop.
The incident happened at D B Ozone near Thakur Mall, just as Mumbai is trying to crack down on unauthorized pigeon feeding due to health concerns.
Questions about whether an iron rod was used
Police say the injuries were minor and no one's been arrested yet, but an FIR has been filed and the investigation is on—there are even questions about whether an iron rod was used.
This clash highlights how tough it's been for authorities to enforce the Bombay High Court's order against unapproved pigeon feeding, despite clear rules meant to protect public health.