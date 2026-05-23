Mumbai overcast as IMD forecasts rain monsoon not until June

IMD issues yellow warning in Maharashtra

While Mumbai got just a sprinkle, places like Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune saw heavier showers on Friday.

The IMD issued a yellow warning for moderate rain and thunderstorms in those districts.

Daytime temperatures in Mumbai peaked at 35 Celsius; the IMD said light rainfall was likely because of westerlies and moisture, with no systems indicating heavy showers.

Monsoon is set to reach Kerala by May 26; for Mumbai, expect clear skies by May 24 and monsoon rains about 10 days after Kerala's arrival.