Mumbai overcast as IMD forecasts rain monsoon not until June
Mumbai woke up to overcast skies on Saturday, with the IMD forecasting possible light rain and thunderstorms.
The IMD says more light rain and thunderstorms are likely, but the real southwest monsoon isn't expected until June.
Despite the drizzle, Friday night was surprisingly warm: maximum temperatures hit 29.7 Celsius, making it one of the hottest May nights in years.
IMD issues yellow warning in Maharashtra
While Mumbai got just a sprinkle, places like Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune saw heavier showers on Friday.
The IMD issued a yellow warning for moderate rain and thunderstorms in those districts.
Daytime temperatures in Mumbai peaked at 35 Celsius; the IMD said light rainfall was likely because of westerlies and moisture, with no systems indicating heavy showers.
Monsoon is set to reach Kerala by May 26; for Mumbai, expect clear skies by May 24 and monsoon rains about 10 days after Kerala's arrival.