Mumbai Police solve burglary via CCTV AI Railways facial recognition

Officers sifted through footage from about 50 cameras, digitally tweaking images to match faces, even with outfit changes.

Uploading these images to the Railways's facial recognition system led them straight to Sabir Ali Shaikh, 29, believed to be the gang's mastermind.

This tech didn't just catch the suspects: it also helped widen the probe to other thefts in Mumbai, showing how digital tools are becoming a game-changer for solving crimes.