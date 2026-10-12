Mumbai faces 500 MLD daily water shortfall amid stalled projects
What's the story
Mumbai is currently facing a water supply shortfall of over 500 million liters per day (MLD), a situation that could worsen by 2041 if long-pending supply projects remain unimplemented. The city's daily water requirement is estimated at 4,600-4,665 MLD while it draws around 4,100 MLD from seven lakes and dams. This leaves a deficit of over 500 MLD.
Future projections
Current supply vs projected demand in 2041
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) environment status report for 2025-26 projects that water demand will rise to 6,424 MLD by 2041.
This is a staggering increase of 56.7% over the current supply.
The report also highlights that this shortfall doesn't factor in the challenges of sourcing more water and distributing it effectively.
Crisis deepens
Water levels in 7 lakes recovered to 96%
This year, the city's water crisis has only worsened due to a deficient monsoon. By June, the seven lakes' water levels had dipped below 10% of their total capacity, prompting BMC to impose strict restrictions.
Although stocks recovered to around 96% by September, a 10% water cut was still imposed.
The Maharashtra government also ordered a minimum 10% supply cut from October 16 due to drought-like conditions.
Proposed solutions
BMC has identified 6 projects to tackle shortfall
To tackle the water supply shortfall, the BMC has identified six projects that are expected to add 3,303 MLD.
Among these, Gargai is expected to provide 440 MLD by 2029 and is under construction.
Pinjal and the inter-state Damanganga-Pinjal scheme remain in the planning stages but need coordination between central and state governments for execution.
Additional measures
Desalination plants being constructed at Manori and Versova
The BMC is also constructing two desalination plants at Manori and Versova, each with a capacity of 200 MLD.
An advanced tertiary treatment plant with a capacity of 12 MLD is also being built at Colaba.
However, even the first 200 MLD from Manori would only partially cover the current deficit of over 500 MLD.