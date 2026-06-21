Mumbai to receive 1st proper monsoon showers and heavier rains
India
After a long dry spell, Mumbai is about to get its first proper monsoon showers. Rain bands and storm cells have started popping up around the city and the Western Ghats, which means the stubborn dry air that kept rains away is fading.
Meteorologists say light to moderate rain could arrive by Sunday evening or night, with heavier downpours likely around June 25-26 as the monsoon picks up steam.
Midlevel dry air blocked Mumbai rain
Turns out, dry air in the midlevel atmosphere was blocking those tall rain clouds from forming, so even when it looked cloudy, rain just wouldn't happen.
Now that moisture from the Arabian Sea can finally reach Mumbai, expect those classic rainy days to return soon.