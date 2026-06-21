Mumbai to receive 1st proper monsoon showers and heavier rains India Jun 21, 2026

After a long dry spell, Mumbai is about to get its first proper monsoon showers. Rain bands and storm cells have started popping up around the city and the Western Ghats, which means the stubborn dry air that kept rains away is fading.

Meteorologists say light to moderate rain could arrive by Sunday evening or night, with heavier downpours likely around June 25-26 as the monsoon picks up steam.