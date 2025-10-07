Next Article
Mumbai's 1st underground metro to start full operations soon
India
Mumbai's first all-underground metro—Line 3—is set to launch full operations from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade on October 9.
With the final stretch cleared, you'll soon be able to zip across town beneath the city, making commutes a lot smoother for everyone.
Trains will run every 6-7 minutes
Trains will now start as early as 5:55am from both ends and run till about 11:25pm giving you more flexibility than before.
The entire route covers 33.5km with big stops like Mumbai Central and Churchgate, and it'll take just 54 minutes to get from Cuffe Parade to Aarey—saving loads of time for daily travelers.