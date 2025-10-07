Rajasthan: 3-year-old girl injured after ceiling falls at Anganwadi center

This isn't just a freak accident—local leaders termed the incident "deeply distressing" and called for urgent action on unsafe government buildings. Officials have launched an inquiry to figure out what went wrong. MLA Srichand Kriplani visited the site and pushed for better child safety, while opposition leader Tikaram Jully called out the government for neglect and demanded urgent repairs, reminding everyone of this July's tragic school roof collapse in Jhalawar that killed seven children.

Reminder that safe spaces for children can't be taken for granted

For anyone who goes to school or knows kids who do, this story hits close to home.

It's a reminder that safe spaces for children can't be taken for granted—and that speaking up can help push those in charge to actually fix things before something worse happens.