NewsBytesExplainer: India's surgical strike on Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack

Pakistan fired back within hours, launching drone and missile strikes at Indian military bases. Most were intercepted by India's air defense, but the exchanges led to aircraft losses on the Indian side. The standoff became the most intense India-Pakistan crisis in years.

Operation Sindoor signals shift in India's approach to cross-border terrorism

Operation Sindoor signals a shift in how India tackles cross-border terrorism—focusing on targeted action while trying not to escalate into full-blown conflict.

It also highlights just how quickly things can heat up between nuclear neighbors, showing why smart strategy and strong defenses matter more than ever.