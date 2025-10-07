15 killed after landslide buries bus under debris in Himachal
At least 15 people have been killed after a bus got buried under the debris following a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district late Tuesday evening. Speaking to India Today TV, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said three others have been rescued alive. The bus was carrying more than 30 persons, although the exact number is unknown at this time, according to the deputy commissioner.
Chances of survival are bleak, says policeman
The incident occurred near Ballu Bridge when chunks of mud and rocks slid down a hillside and collided with the private bus. A policeman at the scene told news agency PTI that "the whole mountain came crashing down on the bus." He added, "Chances of survival of passengers are bleak." The landslide's impact was so severe that it completely buried the vehicle under tons of debris.
Ongoing operations
CM Sukhu expresses grief, monitoring rescue operations
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and is closely monitoring rescue operations. He wrote on X, "In this massive landslide...tragic news has come of 10 people losing their lives after a private bus was caught in it." The CM also said that he is in touch with local authorities for updates on the situation.
Rescue operations are continuing
Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh | At least 10 people killed and several others injured after a private bus was hit by a landslide in the Balurghat area of Jhandhuta subdivision in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district.— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025
Excavation and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing.… pic.twitter.com/LYH5gHXOJE