15 killed after landslide buries bus under debris in Himachal

Tragic loss

Chances of survival are bleak, says policeman

The incident occurred near Ballu Bridge when chunks of mud and rocks slid down a hillside and collided with the private bus. A policeman at the scene told news agency PTI that "the whole mountain came crashing down on the bus." He added, "Chances of survival of passengers are bleak." The landslide's impact was so severe that it completely buried the vehicle under tons of debris.