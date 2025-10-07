SC lawyer who threw shoe at CJI suspended
On Monday, 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during a Supreme Court hearing.
Kishore said he acted on "divine instruction" and didn't regret it, claiming his act sent a "hidden message" about the CJI's alleged disrespect toward an idol and Sanatan Dharma.
The Bar Council of India quickly suspended him for breaking court rules and professional conduct.
AAP protests outside Kishore's house
Kishore is now barred from practicing law anywhere in India until further notice.
Delhi Police questioned him but released him since the Supreme Court decided not to press charges.
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party supporters protested outside Kishore's home in Mayur Vihar, carrying Dr. B R Ambedkar's portrait and chanting in support of the Chief Justice—highlighting concerns about respect and professionalism in the legal community.