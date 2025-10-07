Next Article
Army top brass meets to discuss China, Pakistan threats
India
India's top Army commanders just wrapped up a two-day conference in New Delhi, zeroing in on security challenges from China and Pakistan.
They discussed the fallout of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty after the April Pahalgam attack, and checked in on Operation Sindoor.
AI, big data, and homegrown tech on the agenda
This meeting wasn't just about old-school defense. The Army is pushing for smarter warfare by bringing in AI, big data, and more homegrown tech—basically making sure our forces stay sharp and self-reliant.
Leaders also talked logistics, soldier welfare, and adapting to new threats.
It's a clear signal that India's defense game is getting both tougher and smarter for whatever comes next.