Army top brass meets to discuss China, Pakistan threats

AI, big data, and homegrown tech on the agenda

This meeting wasn't just about old-school defense. The Army is pushing for smarter warfare by bringing in AI, big data, and more homegrown tech—basically making sure our forces stay sharp and self-reliant.

Leaders also talked logistics, soldier welfare, and adapting to new threats.

It's a clear signal that India's defense game is getting both tougher and smarter for whatever comes next.