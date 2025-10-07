Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy snowfall, rain worries farmers about potato crops
India
Himachal Pradesh just saw a spell of heavy snowfall and rain over the past three days, especially in Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba's high-altitude areas.
The weather has thrown daily life off balance, and local farmers are anxious about their potato crops taking a hit.
Unseasonal weather in HP
Gondla got the most snow at 26.5cm, with Keylong close behind at 20cm. Rainfall was intense too—Berthin saw nearly 79mm.
Temperatures have dropped sharply, with some places like Keylong dipping below zero.
The state's rainfall this week was more than six times higher than usual for early October.