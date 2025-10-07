Flash floods devastate Darjeeling tea gardens, wipe out autumn crop
Flash floods and landslides on October 4-5 have devastated Darjeeling's famous tea gardens, majorly impacting up to 80% of tea gardens and wiping out this year's prized autumn crop.
At least 23 people lost their lives in Darjeeling district, with the total rising to 28 across North Bengal.
Tea output to take years to recover
Darjeeling's tea output will take years to recover since new bushes need five years to mature.
The region was already struggling with a drop in production due to dry weather earlier in 2024.
With roads and bridges damaged, getting tea to markets is now even harder—so expect possible shortages and price hikes.
India's overall tea production down about 7%
This disaster comes as India's overall tea production is already down about 7% compared to last year (i.e., compared to 2024), thanks to weird weather patterns and aging plants.
It's a reminder of how climate extremes are putting even iconic products like Darjeeling tea at risk.