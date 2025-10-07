Get ready for a colder-than-usual winter in North India

Prepare for the cold

La Nina winters often bring sharper cold snaps and can make daily life tougher—think more layers, foggy mornings, and possible disruptions.

The US Climate Prediction Center puts the odds of La Nina at 71% by this December (dropping a bit to 54% by February).

The Indian Meteorological Department also expects North India to be colder than usual this year—with January 2026 possibly breaking records for chill.

If you're sensitive to the cold or have health concerns, it's worth planning ahead!