Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah considers including Ramayana in school syllabus India Oct 07, 2025

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah just announced the state is considering including the Ramayana and its author, Maharshi Valmiki, in school syllabi.

He shared this at a Valmiki Jayanti event in Bengaluru, encouraging the community to focus on education.

This follows calls from leaders like former minister V.S. Ugrappa for more representation of these stories.