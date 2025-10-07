Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah considers including Ramayana in school syllabus
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah just announced the state is considering including the Ramayana and its author, Maharshi Valmiki, in school syllabi.
He shared this at a Valmiki Jayanti event in Bengaluru, encouraging the community to focus on education.
This follows calls from leaders like former minister V.S. Ugrappa for more representation of these stories.
Siddaramaiah urges people to unite for their rights
Siddaramaiah highlighted how Valmiki made a huge mark on Indian literature without formal schooling and urged people to unite for their rights, referencing icons like Ambedkar, Buddha, and Basavanna.
The move matches a national push—recently, a panel suggested teaching Hindu epics from grades 7-12—which has sparked debate about balancing cultural heritage with secular education in schools across India.