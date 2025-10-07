ED probes ₹30cr fake marriage scam in Madhya Pradesh

Investigators are still tracing where all the money went

Funds meant for real families were rerouted to ineligible people, with some cash even going into the share market, mutual funds, and property.

The scheme covered 93 villages and 20 banks, offering ₹51,000 per marriage—yet thousands of entries looked suspicious.

On October 3, 2025, the ED raided seven spots across Madhya Pradesh, seizing property papers and digital devices while freezing ₹21.7 lakh linked to the accused.

Investigators have flagged nearly 6,000 questionable marriages—some couples were already married or never had weddings during lockdowns—and are still tracing where all the money went.