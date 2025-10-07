West Bengal floods: 36 dead, thousands displaced India Oct 07, 2025

Since October 5, 2025, relentless rains have triggered major floods and landslides across Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar in northern West Bengal.

As of today, at least 36 people have died, many are missing, and thousands have been forced from their homes.

Rescue crews are working through damaged roads and collapsed bridges to reach stranded residents.

Relief camps and community kitchens are up to support those affected.