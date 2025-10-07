West Bengal floods: 36 dead, thousands displaced
Since October 5, 2025, relentless rains have triggered major floods and landslides across Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar in northern West Bengal.
As of today, at least 36 people have died, many are missing, and thousands have been forced from their homes.
Rescue crews are working through damaged roads and collapsed bridges to reach stranded residents.
Relief camps and community kitchens are up to support those affected.
CM Banerjee promises compensation, jobs for victims' families
Over 40 landslides have wiped out homes and cut off towns like Mirik and Nagrakata.
Some locals stayed behind despite evacuation warnings—sadly leading to more casualties.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised compensation and jobs for victims' families while blaming "man-made floods" on central government neglect of river systems—a claim the Centre denies, highlighting their ongoing flood control work.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has visited the area to check on relief efforts firsthand.