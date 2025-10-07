Kerala man douses bank counter with petrol over withdrawal delay

Bank has been in news for financial scams

This tense moment is part of a much bigger crisis at the bank. Karuvannur has been under fire for financial scams—like giving out fake loans without proper checks—which have left many depositors waiting for their money.

The Enforcement Directorate has charged CPI(M) and 82 others in a ₹150 crore money laundering case linked to the bank.

Political parties are blaming each other, but for now, depositors just want their savings back.