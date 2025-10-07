Next Article
Chhattisgarh farmers want MSP payment to start earlier
India
Farmers in Chhattisgarh want the government to start buying paddy from November 1 instead of November 15, saying the wait could spoil their harvest and hurt over 27 lakh growers.
They're also asking for a higher minimum support price—₹3,286 per quintal—to help cover increased farming costs.
Political clashes and blame game
Last season, farmers got paid over ₹46,000 crore after selling paddy at ₹3,100 per quintal.
While the government is setting up centers and registering farmers for this year's purchase, the delayed date has sparked political clashes.
The Congress party says an earlier start is crucial to prevent losses; meanwhile, officials blame unseasonal rains but promise timely payments and support.