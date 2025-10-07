Chennai bomb threats: Actor Shekher gets singled out; police investigate
Chennai's been on edge after a series of fake bomb threat emails and calls targeted over 40 spots across the city—including the Chief Minister's residence, celebrity homes, auditoriums, and even metro stations.
Actor S.Ve. Shekher got singled out with 43 hoax emails in just two weeks, leading to repeated police checks at his place (all clear every time).
The threats caused panic but no explosives were found anywhere.
Cyber teams called in to trace threats' source
Chennai Police have called in cyber teams to trace the source of these threats, which seem to come from multiple fake accounts—possibly through the dark web.
They are investigating if any individuals are linked to more cases.
Police say they're taking every threat seriously and promise strict action against pranksters: "We are actively tracing the origin of the hoax mail, and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading false information and attempting to cause public fear."