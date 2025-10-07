Chennai bomb threats: Actor Shekher gets singled out; police investigate

Cyber teams called in to trace threats' source

Chennai Police have called in cyber teams to trace the source of these threats, which seem to come from multiple fake accounts—possibly through the dark web.

They are investigating if any individuals are linked to more cases.

Police say they're taking every threat seriously and promise strict action against pranksters: "We are actively tracing the origin of the hoax mail, and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading false information and attempting to cause public fear."