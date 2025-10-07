Explain how Bihar voter list was updated: SC to EC
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission (EC) to be more open about how Bihar's voter list was updated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise notified in June 2025.
After a special revision, 21.5 lakh voters were added and 3.66 lakh names were removed.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi stressed that people need to trust the election process.
Court flags gaps in voter list
The court wanted to know if those who got dropped from the list were told about it, so they could appeal.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan flagged that around 80 lakh adults in Bihar might not be on the rolls at all, and pointed out gaps—like 17 lakh fewer women voters and a big chunk of Muslims among those deleted.
The court is looking into these issues to help ensure fair representation for everyone.