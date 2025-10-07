Explain how Bihar voter list was updated: SC to EC

Court flags gaps in voter list

The court wanted to know if those who got dropped from the list were told about it, so they could appeal.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan flagged that around 80 lakh adults in Bihar might not be on the rolls at all, and pointed out gaps—like 17 lakh fewer women voters and a big chunk of Muslims among those deleted.

The court is looking into these issues to help ensure fair representation for everyone.