PM-KISAN: ₹4,052cr support to farmers in J&K
On Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released ₹171 crore in direct aid for over 8.5 lakh farmers in Jammu & Kashmir hit by floods and landslides.
This brings total PM-KISAN support in J&K to ₹4,052 crore, with more than 85,000 women farmers included this time.
The goal: fast financial help for those who need it most.
Rebuilding homes
The government isn't stopping at cash transfers. About ₹85 crore is set aside to rebuild roughly 5,100 damaged houses under PMAY-Gramin.
Plus, families are set to get extra workdays (up from 100 to 150) through MGNREGA, pending a formal proposal from the J&K government, so they can earn more as they recover.
Restoring farmlands
Crop insurance payouts will follow soon once the state submits proposals.
Meanwhile, seeds and fertilizers are being supplied, and sand sales have been approved under the "Jiska Kheth, Uski Reth" policy to help restore farmland.
Altogether, it's a coordinated push to help families bounce back quickly after tough times in J&K.