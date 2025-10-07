PM-KISAN: ₹4,052cr support to farmers in J&K India Oct 07, 2025

On Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released ₹171 crore in direct aid for over 8.5 lakh farmers in Jammu & Kashmir hit by floods and landslides.

This brings total PM-KISAN support in J&K to ₹4,052 crore, with more than 85,000 women farmers included this time.

The goal: fast financial help for those who need it most.