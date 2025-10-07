Heads up! Ring Road will be closed on these nights

Heads up if you're out late in Delhi: parts of the Ring Road between Dhaula Kuan and Naraina will be closed from October 11-14, 2025, overnight. This is so a Bailey bridge can go up near the Rajputana Rifles HQ—a much-needed fix for over 3,000 soldiers who've been wading through a flooded, smelly culvert every day.

Delhi HC ordered temporary bailey bridge to be set up The Delhi High Court stepped in and ordered this temporary bridge while a permanent foot overbridge (which will take about a year) gets sorted.

The Bailey bridge should be ready within a month, finally giving soldiers a safer daily route.

Here's how to get around the closures Closures run from 10pm to 6am on October 11 and 13—no traffic allowed from Dhaula Kuan to Naraina during those hours.

On October 12 and 14, the U-turn near Barar Square/Naraina toward Dhaula Kuan will also be off-limits.

Detours are set up via Vande Matram Marg, Station Road, or Kriappa Marg—just follow the signs and traffic police instructions.