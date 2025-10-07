Next Article
SC acquits man jailed for 15 years in mother's murder
India
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India acquitted a man who'd spent years in prison for allegedly murdering his mother back in 2010.
He was originally found guilty of murdering her, with the prosecution alleging strangulation as the cause, and quickly cremating the body, supposedly to inherit property—but the case was built only on circumstantial evidence.
Court said there wasn't enough solid proof
The judges pointed out big gaps in how police handled things: no follow-up at the cremation site, no witnesses from the crowd questioned, and medical records showed the mother had schizophrenia.
Plus, other family members were still alive, so inheritance wasn't clear-cut.
The court said there just wasn't enough solid proof—so they decided to let him go.