SC seeks explanation on Bihar voter list changes

Court wants affidavits from affected people

Justice Joymalya Bagchi reminded everyone that transparency and individual rights are at the heart of democracy.

The case—brought by an NGO—points out that proper procedures weren't followed when notifying voters.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan argued the revision cut voter numbers by 7% and hit minorities especially hard.

Now, the court wants affidavits from affected people and a detailed response from the Election Commission to help restore trust in how elections are run.