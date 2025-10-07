SC seeks explanation on Bihar voter list changes
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to explain recent changes in Bihar's voter list after a Special Intensive Revision.
The big question: are the added names new voters, or people reinstated from the 65 lakh who were previously removed?
This comes after concerns that over 3.66 lakh voters were deleted without being individually notified, raising eyebrows about fairness and transparency.
Court wants affidavits from affected people
Justice Joymalya Bagchi reminded everyone that transparency and individual rights are at the heart of democracy.
The case—brought by an NGO—points out that proper procedures weren't followed when notifying voters.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan argued the revision cut voter numbers by 7% and hit minorities especially hard.
Now, the court wants affidavits from affected people and a detailed response from the Election Commission to help restore trust in how elections are run.