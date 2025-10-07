PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport tomorrow
On October 8, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the brand-new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
This airport is set to take a huge load off Mumbai's busy main airport and help turn the city into a multi-airport hub.
When fully up and running, NMIA can handle up to 90 million passengers and 3.25 million metric tons of cargo annually.
NMIA will serve around 20 million passengers in 1st phase
In its first phase, NMIA will serve around 20 million passengers. The massive site covers 1,160 hectares with a long runway.
The terminals feature food courts, lounges, travelators, and a cool lotus-inspired look.
Flood-proofed for extreme weather
Getting around will be smoother with an Automated People Mover connecting terminals to city transport.
There's also solar power (47 MW), electric bus links, India's first airport water taxi service, pre-booked parking, self-baggage drops, DigiYatra gates for faster entry—even food delivery right to your gate.
Plus: it's flood-proofed for extreme weather.