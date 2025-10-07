PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport tomorrow India Oct 07, 2025

On October 8, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the brand-new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

This airport is set to take a huge load off Mumbai's busy main airport and help turn the city into a multi-airport hub.

When fully up and running, NMIA can handle up to 90 million passengers and 3.25 million metric tons of cargo annually.