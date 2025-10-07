'No 1 is safe in TN': Vijay on Karur tragedy
A tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27, 2024, left 41 people dead and over 80 injured.
The event drew nearly 30,000 attendees to a space permitted for 10,000, but with actual capacity for only 2,000-3,000.
Overcrowding, exhaustion from waiting hours for actor-turned-politician Vijay's delayed arrival, a sudden crowd surge, and even a power cut all played a part in the chaos.
Investigation underway; organizers face serious charges
The state government has ordered an independent investigation led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to figure out what went wrong.
Police are under investigation, and rally organizers now face serious charges for failing to manage the crowd safely.
This tragedy has put the spotlight on how political events are run in Tamil Nadu—and could lead to stricter rules and better safety measures at big gatherings going forward.