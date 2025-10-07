When will the southwest monsoon leave India? Find out
The southwest monsoon is taking its time leaving India this year.
According to Skymet Weather forecasts, it should pull back from states like Gujarat, UP, MP, and Maharashtra by October 10-11, and from eastern states like Bihar and West Bengal by mid-October.
But thanks to leftover moisture from ex-cyclone Shakthi, heavy rains are still hitting the northwest and slowing things down.
Farmers and fishers at risk
All this extra October rain is making life tough for farmers trying to harvest kharif crops—too much water can damage yields.
The IMD has also warned fishers along southern coasts about rough seas due to cyclonic activity from October 9-11.
And with the northeast monsoon set to start in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh after mid-October, overlapping weather systems could keep things unpredictable for both agriculture and fishing for a while.