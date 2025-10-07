When will the southwest monsoon leave India? Find out

Farmers and fishers at risk

All this extra October rain is making life tough for farmers trying to harvest kharif crops—too much water can damage yields.

The IMD has also warned fishers along southern coasts about rough seas due to cyclonic activity from October 9-11.

And with the northeast monsoon set to start in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh after mid-October, overlapping weather systems could keep things unpredictable for both agriculture and fishing for a while.