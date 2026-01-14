5 fifties, 84.4 average! Harmanpreet's sensational WPL numbers vs GG 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Harmanpreet Kaur led her team to a record-breaking victory against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Tuesday. The match was held at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, where a near-capacity crowd cheered for their skipper. Despite an early wobble, MI chased down GG's target of 193 with seven wickets in hand, marking the second-highest successful chase in WPL history. On this note, we decode Harmanpreet's jaw-dropping WPL numbers against GG.

Match highlights Kaur's unbeaten innings and partnerships Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 71 off 43 balls in the aforementioned game, leading her team to a seven-wicket victory. She formed two crucial partnerships: a 72-run stand with Amanjot Kaur for the third wicket and an unbroken 84-run partnership with Nicola Carey. Harmanpreet's stellar knock was laced with seven fours and a couple of sixes as her team prevailed with four balls to spare.

Scores Five fifties in eight games As per Cricbuzz, five of Harmanpreet's 10 WPL fifties have come in eight games against GG - the most for a batter against a team. She has overall raced to 422 runs against them at a stellar average of 84.4. Her strike rate in this regard is also a jaw-dropping. The MI skipper has been dismissed under 35 just once against GG. Owing to the same, MI have won each of their eight matches against the Giants.