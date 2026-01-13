Half-centurion Harmanpreet becomes second player to complete 1,000 WPL runs 

Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur has become the second player after Nat Sciver-Brunt to complete 1,000 runs in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The milestone came during a match against Gujarat Giants on Tuesday. The 36-year-old scored a stellar innings of 71* off just 43 balls, helping MI secure a seven-wicket victory at the DY Patil Stadium. This was her 10th half-century in the league.

Knock A fine hand from Harmanpreet Harmanpreet's innings powered MI in the run chase of 193 runs. She arrived to bat with the scorecard reading 37/2. She first added 72 runs with Amanjot Kaur (40 off 26 balls) before being involved in an unbeaten 84-run stand with Nicola Carey, who scored an unbeaten 38 runs off 23 balls. Their brilliance meant MI prevailed with four balls to spare.

Milestone achievement Harmanpreet joins this elite list Harmanpreet played an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off just 43 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. As mentioned, she became the second player to accomplish 1,000 WPL runs. Sciver-Brunt was the first player to reach this milestone last season while playing for MI. Currently, the Brit star has scored a total of 1,101 runs in WPL history. Following Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt on the list of WPL's top run-scorers are Meg Lanning (996 runs) and Ellyse Perry (972 runs).