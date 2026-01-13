WPL 2026: Harmanpreet's brilliance leads MI to victory over GG

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur led her team to a seven-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday. The match, played at DY Patil Stadium, saw Mumbai chase down a target of 194 runs with ease. Harmanpreet played an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off just 43 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes in the process. Here are the key stats.

Match highlights Harmanpreet's partnership with Nicola Carey Harmanpreet's innings was instrumental in MI's triumph. She was well supported by Nicola Carey, who scored an unbeaten 38 runs off 23 balls. The duo recorded an unbeaten 84-run stand as MI prevailed with four balls to spare. Meanwhile, Amanjot Kaur (40 off 26 balls) also played a fine knock for the Indians. This victory takes MI to four points from three matches, while handing the Giants their first defeat across three games this season.

Game analysis Gujarat's batting performance and Mumbai's bowling attack Earlier in the game, GG were on the verge of being restricted under the 150-mark, but Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali took their total to a respectable 192/5 in 20 overs. Bharti was brilliant with the bat, scoring 36* off just 15 balls. Wareham remained unbeaten at 43* runs off 33 balls. Beth Mooney (33 runs off 26 balls) and Kanika Ahuja (35 off 18) threw away their starts.

Information Wareham top scored for the Giants Wareham was the only GG batter to cross the 40-run mark, having scored four fours and a six in her 33-ball 43*. She has now raced to 307 WPL runs at an average of 27.90. Her brilliance helped MI record the second-highest successful chase in WPL history. RCB-W top this list, having accomplished a 202-run target against GG last year.

DYK GG register this record As per Cricbuzz, GG became the first team to breach the 185-run mark in a WPL innings without an individual 50-plus score. The previous-highest score in this regard belonged to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (180/8 vs GG-W, 2024) and UP Warriorz (180/10 vs RCB-W, 2025). The Giants also recorded the joint-second-highest team score versus MI, only behind RCB-W's 199/3 in 2025.

GG batters Key numbers for other Gujarat batters Mooney's 26-ball 33 was laced with three fours and a six. This knock has taken her WPL tally to 587 runs at 34.52. Ahuja, who played a stellar cameo at number three, scored four boundaries and two sixes in her 18-ball 35. Her 218 WPL runs have come at 16.76. Fulmali made 36* off just 15 balls, having hit three fours and as many sixes. She now averages 50 in WPL, having gathered 250 runs (SR: 158.22).

Harmanpreet Harmanpreet becomes second player to complete 1,000 WPL runs Harmanpreet played an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off just 43 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. She became the second player to accomplish 1,000 WPL runs, having joined Nat Sciver-Brunt (1,101 runs). Harmanpreet also became the first batter to complete 10 scores of 50 or more in WPL. The MI skipper has overall raced to 1,016 WPL runs at 46.18. Five of her fifties have come in eight games vs GG.