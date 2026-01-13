WPL: GG register this record with 192/5 total vs MI

Gujarat Giants have set a challenging target of 193 runs for Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Tuesday in Navi Mumbai. The innings was anchored by an unbeaten partnership of 56 runs between Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali for the sixth wicket. After being asked to bat first, the Giants started strong with openers Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney hitting four boundaries in the second over against Hayley Matthews.

Setbacks Gujarat Giants's innings takes a hit However, speedster Shabnim Ismail dismissed Devine for eight runs off four deliveries, including two fours. This left Gujarat at 26/1 in three overs. In the next over, Kanika Ahuja hit a six and a four to take Gujarat to 40/1. By the end of the first powerplay, Gujarat had scored 62 runs for one wicket—its third-highest powerplay score in WPL history after scoring 80/0 against Delhi Capitals this season and 64/1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the2023 edition.

Mid-innings Gujarat Giants face mid-innings collapse In the seventh over, spinner Amelia Kerr dismissed Beth Mooney for 33 runs off 26 balls, including three fours and one six. Then Nicola Carey dismissed Ashleigh Gardner during the 10th over. The Gujarat captain made a quick-fire 20 off just 11 deliveries with four boundaries before being sent back to the pavilion. This left Gujarat at a precarious position of 99/3 in their first innings.

Recovery Gujarat Giants recover and set a challenging target Despite the mid-innings collapse, Georgia Wareham and Ayushi Soni stabilized Gujarat's innings. The duo took their team to 130/4 in 15 overs. However, after the end of the 16th over, Soni was retired out as she struggled to score runs. She managed just 11 off 14 balls before her exit. In the last four overs, an explosive performance from Bharti Fulmali (36* off 15 balls) and Wareham (43* off 33 balls) helped Gujarat post a challenging score of 192/5.