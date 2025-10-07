Dengue deaths in Tamil Nadu this year already higher than 2024
Dengue cases in Tamil Nadu have hit 15,796 as of October 2025, with eight deaths so far—making this among the highest years since 2020, though 2024 was higher.
For context, last year saw a much higher peak at 27,378 cases and 13 deaths, but most recent years had far fewer cases.
Chennai alone has seen a sharp jump to over 500 cases
Health officials say the main culprit is mosquitoes breeding in stagnant water from things like coconut shells and old containers left around homes.
Chennai alone has already seen a sharp jump to over 500 cases by July.
The city has been working overtime, clearing out more than 23 tons of mosquito-breeding junk just since June.
Local bodies are ramping up clean-up drives, fogging neighborhoods
With the northeast monsoon coming up (prime time for mosquitoes), local bodies are ramping up clean-up drives, fogging neighborhoods, and running anti-larval campaigns.
The government is also making things more transparent by reporting both public and private hospital data—and nearly 10,000 medical camps are planned to help spot and treat fevers early this season.