Former PM Deve Gowda admitted to ICU
Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, now 92, was admitted to the ICU at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on October 6 after a urinary tract infection led to high fever and chills.
Thankfully, doctors say he's stable and undergoing treatment.
His kidney function was affected by the infection
The infection affected his kidney function, so specialists are keeping a close watch for another day or two before moving him out of the ICU.
Even with these health challenges, Gowda has kept up with party meetings lately.