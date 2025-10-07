Next Article
Delhi to set up German-style pagoda tents for the homeless
India
This winter, the Delhi government is rolling out temporary shelters for people without homes.
They're setting up 250 waterproof, fire-retardant tents—think European and German-style pagodas—at different spots across the city.
The project, which costs about ₹3.41 crore, aims to ensure no one has to face the cold alone.
Each tent will have wooden platforms, beds, and mattresses
There'll be first aid kits, fire safety gear with water storage, and portable LED lanterns so it's never too dark inside.
DUSIB will keep an eye on things with regular inspections to make sure standards are met—and any issues get fixed fast.