Delhi-NCR gets surprise rain, hail; IMD issues orange alert
Delhi-NCR got a surprise dose of heavy rain, hail, and strong winds on Tuesday, thanks to a western disturbance rolling through northwestern India.
The IMD has put out an orange alert for most parts of the city and a yellow alert for West and South Delhi.
Flights likely to be affected
The sudden downpour dropped temperatures to 21°C—chillier than usual—and was forecast to last through October 7.
With IGI Airport warning of possible flight disruptions or delays, travelers should double-check their flights before heading out.
This weather shift also hints that winter might be arriving earlier than expected in 2025.