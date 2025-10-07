Karnataka extends school holidays to finish caste survey
Karnataka has pushed school holidays to October 18, 2025, so teachers can finish a massive Socioeconomic and Educational Survey (caste survey).
The break was supposed to end on October 7, but with only about 80% of the state's 1.43 crore households surveyed so far, the government needs more time.
Survey teams are facing tech glitches and other issues
Survey teams—mostly teachers—are running into tech glitches, technical issues, and some people just aren't comfortable sharing Aadhaar details.
Progress varies a lot: Koppal is almost done at 97%, but Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are stuck near 60%.
Bengaluru's sheer size isn't helping either.
Data will shape future policies on reservations and welfare
The data will shape future policies on reservations and welfare for different communities across Karnataka.
By extending holidays and pulling in thousands of teachers for this job, the government is showing just how seriously it takes getting this right—for both students' futures and fair policy planning.