Karnataka extends school holidays to finish caste survey

Survey teams—mostly teachers—are running into tech glitches, technical issues, and some people just aren't comfortable sharing Aadhaar details. Progress varies a lot: Koppal is almost done at 97%, but Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are stuck near 60%. Bengaluru's sheer size isn't helping either.

The data will shape future policies on reservations and welfare for different communities across Karnataka.

By extending holidays and pulling in thousands of teachers for this job, the government is showing just how seriously it takes getting this right—for both students' futures and fair policy planning.