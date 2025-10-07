Lawyer who threw shoe at CJI BR Gavai suspended
On Monday, a lawyer named Rakesh Kishore tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai right inside the Supreme Court.
The act shocked everyone and quickly drew strong reactions from across the country, with many saying it disrespected the judiciary and could set a dangerous precedent.
The Bar Council of India didn't waste time—they've suspended Kishore and started disciplinary action.
CJI's family, leaders react; Kishore banned from practicing
CJI Gavai's mother, Dr. Kamal Gavai, called the incident deeply disrespectful to the Constitution, warning it could lead to chaos if repeated. His sister Kirti Gavai also emphasized standing up for constitutional values.
Top leaders like PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi condemned what happened too.
Even though CJI Gavai isn't pressing charges, Kishore is now banned from practicing law anywhere in India.