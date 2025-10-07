Lawyer who threw shoe at CJI BR Gavai suspended India Oct 07, 2025

On Monday, a lawyer named Rakesh Kishore tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai right inside the Supreme Court.

The act shocked everyone and quickly drew strong reactions from across the country, with many saying it disrespected the judiciary and could set a dangerous precedent.

The Bar Council of India didn't waste time—they've suspended Kishore and started disciplinary action.