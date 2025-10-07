Why Karnataka government has extended school holidays till October 18 

The Karnataka government has announced an extension of the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the "caste census." The decision comes after the Education Department, after talks with the Permanent Backward Classes Commission, issued an order extending the survey. The survey was originally scheduled to end on Tuesday, but it will now continue till October 19.

Timetable change 'Survey has not progressed as per our expectations' CM Siddaramaiah stated that while some districts, such as Koppal, had completed 97% of the work, others, such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, had only completed approximately 60%. "Across the state, the survey has not progressed as per our expectations. It is not possible to complete it within the initial deadline," he said. The government has announced holidays from October 8 to 18 in response to the Teachers' Association's requests. Teachers involved in II PUC midterm exams will be exempt.

Statewide adjustment 1.6 lakh people are taking part in the exercise Around 1.6 lakh people are taking part in the exercise, including 1.2 lakh teachers and 40,000 other workers. To complete the enumeration in Bengaluru, where 6,000-7,000 teachers and 24,000 other workers are involved, the government has declared eight working days as special holidays, in addition to regular public holidays, totaling 12 days. Enumerators are expected to cover 15 households per day.