Toby Radford appointed Afghanistan's batting coach ahead of T20 WC

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed Toby Radford as the new batting coach for its national cricket team. He will replace Andrew Puttick and join the squad ahead of a three-match T20I series against West Indies. The matches are scheduled for January 19, 21, and 22 in Dubai. Along with Radford, Robert Ahmun has been appointed as the new strength and conditioning trainer.

Coaching credentials Radford's extensive coaching experience and achievements Radford is a renowned Welsh cricket coach and former first-class cricketer who played for Middlesex and Sussex. He is an ECB Level 4 certified coach with a wealth of coaching experience. Currently, he is the head coach of Dhaka Capitals after serving as the batting coach for Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre (2022-2024) and Bangladesh Cricket Board's head of High Performance (2020-2022).

Past contributions Radford's role in West Indies's cricketing success Radford was instrumental in West Indies's coaching staff during their ICC T20 World Cup win in 2012 and historic Test series victory over England in 2019. He also led Middlesex to a national T20 title in 2008 and served as head coach for Glamorgan. Beyond his coaching career, Radford is an ECB coach mentor and author of the popular cricket book, "Getting to Grips." Radford will now aim to assist Afghanistan batters in the 2026 T02 WC, starting next month.