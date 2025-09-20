Next Article
Mumbai's monorail takes 2-month break for upgrades
Mumbai's monorail (Chembur to Saat Rasta) is taking a two-month break starting September 20, 2024, after repeated disruptions—including a rainstorm in August [last year] that left over 1,100 people stranded.
During the shutdown, officials will bring in new trains and upgrade the signaling system to make rides smoother and more reliable.
Regular commuters scramble for alternative transport
With the monorail out of action, regulars are scrambling for backup options.
Some are switching to crowded suburban trains or braving rough roads on bikes, while others like Arnav Deshmukh worry about higher costs with share taxis since busses aren't dependable.
The hope? These upgrades will mean shorter waits—down from 20-25 minutes to just 8-10—once service returns.