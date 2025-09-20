Mumbai's monorail takes 2-month break for upgrades

Regular commuters scramble for alternative transport

With the monorail out of action, regulars are scrambling for backup options.

Some are switching to crowded suburban trains or braving rough roads on bikes, while others like Arnav Deshmukh worry about higher costs with share taxis since busses aren't dependable.

The hope? These upgrades will mean shorter waits—down from 20-25 minutes to just 8-10—once service returns.