Mysuru installs steel mirrors to deter urination near bus stand
India
Mysuru has taken a creative route to tackle public urination: steel mirrors now line a busy wall near the suburban bus stand.
The idea is to make people think twice before going in public, especially since earlier attempts didn't work.
It's all about encouraging self-awareness and keeping things cleaner in a crowded spot.
Mirrors go viral, residents want toilets
The mirror move quickly went viral, with lots of folks applauding the fresh approach.
Still, some residents pointed out that what's really needed is more accessible and well-kept public toilets, since the closest one is tucked inside the bus stand, leaving much of the area without good options.