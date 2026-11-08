Mysuru police recover 2 bodies in Rajajinagar case, 5 found
India
Police in Mysuru have discovered two more bodies near Chamundi Hills, connected to the Rajajinagar murder case.
The victims are believed to be Shivakumar and Divya, both related to accused Indushekhar.
This brings the total number of bodies found to five out of seven after a search conducted with Indushekhar present.
Indushekhar accused in 7 family murders
Indushekhar is accused of killing seven family members over 15 days and allegedly moving their bodies to different locations.
Earlier this week, his wife Sunita and mother-in-law Rupavathi were found in Salem, Tamil Nadu; another victim, a young boy, was recovered from Nandi Hills.
Police are still questioning Indushekhar for answers and searching for the last two missing bodies.
The case has left many locals shocked and saddened.