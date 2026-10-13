Generate last-minute question papers: Nilekani lists solution against NEET leaks
What's the story
Nandan Nilekani, the head of the exam reforms task force, has proposed a radical solution to prevent paper leaks in examinations like the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, he suggested generating question papers at the last minute from a large question bank. "Question papers create an economic incentive for them to be sold," he said.
Technological intervention
AI could be used to generate last-minute question papers: Nilekani
Nilekani also hinted at the possibility of using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate these last-minute question papers.
When asked if AI could be used for this purpose, he simply replied, "Yeah. Sure. Yeah," as quoted by news agency ANI.
This approach is aimed at eliminating the economic incentive behind selling question papers, thereby reducing the risk of leaks.
Testing expansion
Shift toward computer-based testing
In addition to his proposal on question paper generation, Nilekani also called for a shift toward computer-based testing (CBT) across India.
He said that while there are already 150,000 locations across the country where students can take tests, this network needs to be expanded further.
"The other thing is, of course, how to make sure all exams are done on a computer-based testing," he said.
Reform implementation
Nilekani assures systemic issues will be addressed
Nilekani, who is heading a committee looking into systemic reforms in examinations, assured that these issues will be addressed by his panel.
He also said the government is keen on implementing their recommendations.
"I think these are all systemic issues which we will address in our committee. And the prime minister is very keen to implement our decisions," he said.