Narendra Modi distributes 51,000 plus appointment letters at Rozgar Mela
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters for central government jobs at the Rozgar Mela.
This is part of a huge recruitment push: about 1.2 million recruitment letters have been issued through these events so far.
The new hires will join ministries and departments like railways, home affairs, health and family welfare, financial services, and higher education.
Modi links youth to Viksit Bharat
Modi highlighted how young people are key to building a developed India (Viksit Bharat). He congratulated the recruits and their families, saying they'll help drive India's progress.
With Rozgar Melas happening at 47 locations nationwide, the focus is clearly on giving youth more opportunities and making job creation a top priority.