Narendra Modi distributes 51,000 plus appointment letters at Rozgar Mela India May 23, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters for central government jobs at the Rozgar Mela.

This is part of a huge recruitment push: about 1.2 million recruitment letters have been issued through these events so far.

The new hires will join ministries and departments like railways, home affairs, health and family welfare, financial services, and higher education.